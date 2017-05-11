BREAKING: House of Reps passes 2017 budget

Sequel to the adoption of the report of the Committee on Appropriation, the House of Representatives on Thursday, passed the 2017 budget totalling N7. 44 trillion.

Details of the budget has not been unveiled as at press time.

The Joint Committee on Appropriation met on Wednesday to harmonise the budget reports which were laid at the Senate and House of Representatives on Tuesday.

Prompt News recalls that Senate President Bukola Saraki, had promised last week when the laying of the budget was stepped down that it would be passed today, Thursday.

However, the Senators were in a closed door session as at when the House passed the budget.