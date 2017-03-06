Hollywood actor Will Smith visits Egypt for tourism

Latest News
Popular Hollywood actor, Will Smith, has arrived in Egypt early on Sunday along with nine members of his family and assistants on a short visit to feel the beauty of Egyptian tourism.

A statement issued on Monday by the spokesman of the Egyptian Embassy in Abuja, Ahmed Maher, said the veteran American actor has visited significant tourist attractions in Egypt. Smith started his vacation with a visit to the Pyramids where he was spotted by several fans and took pictures with them.

The statement added that Smith was accompanied by prominent Egyptologist, Zahy Hawas, to the Pyramids and to the Egyptian Museum where he was said to have expressed delight at the amazing quality of the Egyptian tourist sites and the splendor of the Egyptian art and culture.

This is the first time the actor is visiting the most populous Arab country in the world.

