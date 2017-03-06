Heritage Bank presents 40” LED TV to winners of Happy Days Promo

Heritage Bank Plc, Nigeria’s Most Innovative Banking Services Provider, has presented 40-inch LED flat screen TV respectively to two of its loyal customers who emerged winners in the December/January 2016 draw of its on-going Happy Days Promo.

The presentation was done in Lagos yesterday by senior officials of the bank in collaboration with an executive official of the Consumer Protection Agency (CPC) Mr. Onifade Abideen to the two winners: Mrs. Nwagbo Anastasia and Mr. Segun Akinsola.

In an interview with our correspondent, Mrs. Nwagbo Anastasia who has been banking with the bank for four years said she was very happy to emerge as one of the lucky winners of the promo.

According to Anastasia, when she received a phone call that she won in the promo she first doubted it until the manager of her experience centre confirmed it to her.

Anastasia who trades in leather bags at Balogun Market, Lagos lauded the bank for the promo and promised to spread the good news to her colleagues in the market.

In the same vein, Mr. Akinsola who has been banking with the bank for just about a year said, when he was told that he won a 40-inch LED flat screen TV, he was skeptical of the information, until his account officer came to his place of work to confirm it.

He said he would continue to put more money as deposit with bank, preferably in a fixed deposit account.

The Heritage Bank team was led by Group Head, Market Intelligence and Analytics, Mrs. Cynthia Erigbouem; Group Head, Lagos Island, Tomi Oyesola; Experience Centre Manager, Allen Ikeja, Aderonke Famoroti; Aniekan Udiba, Experience Centre Manager, Heritage Bank and Team Lead, Market Strategy, Ifeanyi Mofunanya while Executive Officer of Consumer Protection Council (CPC) Mr. Onifade Abideen who is in charge of sales promotion witnessed the presentations.

Heritage Bank recently launched the six-month promo to reward customers who made N20, 000 deposits into its account on a monthly basis with a 42 –inch LED flat screen TV, a customer with N100, 000 deposit at the end of April will be qualified to win N1 million while a customer with N500, 000 deposit at the end of May will be qualified to win a brand new Toyota Corolla saloon car.

Two winners each emerged from across the six geo-political zones of the country: Abuja Group, Lagos Group, North Group, South East Group, South-South Group and South –West Group.

In the Abuja Group, where 64 customers qualified for the December draws, Uchenna Egbo and Adams Oshiomole Mohammed emerged as winners while in the January draws, with 58 qualifying customers, Awalite Adaobi Mmachukwu and Ekanem Idaye Grace Charles emerged as winners.

Obimma Osita Innocent and Nwagbo Nonye Anastasia won in the December draws in the Lagos Group while Asomugha Sunday Okwuchukwu win in the January 2017 draws.

In the North Group, Namadi Abba and Charity Ogbonna won in the December draws while Chinwendu Akamelu and Muyibat Abdulkarim were the winners in the group in January dr aws.

Okoro John Nwankwo and Emeghobo Ifeanyi Chigozie emerged winners of the 42-inch LED flat screen TV in the December edition while Obangwu Dorathy Ngozi and Ozoemenan Adagba James were the winners in the group for the month of January.

In South-South, Nmah Ihuoma Onwuka and Lynda Ijeoma Ukachike won in December 2016 draws while Akpan Bill Afia and Mary Effiong Thompson won in the January draws.

Makanjuola Segun Kayode and Aromolaran Mayowa Alade won the December 2016 draws while Christiana Adegbola and Babatunde Tayo Anthonia won the January 2017 draws.

In a keynote address, Mrs. Adaeze Udensi, an Executive Director of the Bank had said the six-month promo was flagged off in December 2016 to celebrate existing and potential customers of the Bank.

She said customers of the Bank were expected to make deposits into their accounts to qualify them for monthly raffle draws, adding that any customer who was able to keep N100, 000 in its account at the end of April 2017 would qualify for a draw to win N1 million while at the end of the promo, (May 31) one lucky customer will win a brand new Toyota Corolla saloon car out of customers who have N500,000 and above as deposits.

The raffle draws were attended by other executive directors of the Bank namely: Messrs Niyi Adeseun (Abuja and North Bank) and Jude Monye (Enterprise Risk Management /Chief Risk Officer) as well as Mr. Joshua Nggada of the Consumer Protection Agency (CPC) and Seyi Oreagba of Lagos Lottery Board among others.