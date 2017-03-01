Again, Heritage Bank Insists Not Distressed

The management of Heritage Bank has described as malicious and untrue report trending online that the Bank should be shut down.

The story is about the bank’s financial and liquidity condition that questioned the ability of the bank to honour its obligatory engagements with a customer, Geonel Integrated Services Limited.

But, the management in a statement Wednesday evening says, “We want to categorically state that the allegation is not true as the Geonel Integrated Services Limited’s account is currently being investigated for financial crimes by the Economic and Financial Crime Commission (EFCC).

“However, the bank was advised formally to freeze the account by the federal agency through court injunction pending when the investigation will be concluded.

“The investigation is still ongoing and the bank is under obligation to respect a valid order of court.

We want to state categorically that Heritage Bank is not distressed as being malevolently reported, the bank is capable to honour its obligations to customers and numerous stakeholders alike.”