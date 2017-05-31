Gunmen kidnap Kano Federal Lawmaker

A member of the House of Representatives representing Takai/Sumaila Federal Constituency, Hon. Garba Durbunde was kidnapped on Tuesday.

He was said to have been kidnapped by unknown gunmen at Jere on the Kaduna-Abuja Road at about 5pm.

The lawmaker was said to be returning to Abuja from Kano.

Reacting, Kano sate Governor Abdullahi Ganduje condemned the kidnapping of the lawmaker.

According to a statement by Kano Commissioner for Information and Culture, Malam Mohammed Garba, the governor was shocked by the incident, especially that it was happening during the Ramadan.

Ganduje described the kidnapping of the lawmaker as an act of wickedness perpetrated by evil and cold-hearted elements.

The governor called on the Nigeria Police and other security agencies to intensify effort to rescue the kidnapped lawmaker.

He advised members of the public to be extra vigilant and security conscious at all times.