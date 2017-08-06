Gunmen Attack Catholic Church in Anambra, Kill Dozens, 21 Wounded

Early Sunday morning, gunmen attacked St Philips Catholic Church AmaKwa Ozubulu in Ekwusigo local government area of Anambra state killing scores of people and wounding several others.

VANGUARD reports that the number of people confirmed dead is 15 though some people say up to 50 might have been killed.

The victims were participating at the 6am Mass when the trigger happy men invaded the area and blocked the three entrances into the church and began shooting indiscriminately thereby causing commotion.

Governor Willie Obiano has visited the church and the Nnadi Azikiwe University Teaching Hospital where over 50 doctors are batiling to save lives of the injured persons.

VANGUARD