Group urges Kaduna govt to domesticate child protection bill, others

The Development and Peace Initiative (DPI), an NGO, on Saturday called on the Kaduna State Government to domesticate all relevant instrument, particularly violence against Persons Prohibition and Child’s Protection Bills.

The Project Manager of DPI, Mr Emmanuel Tagwai, made the call during a campaign programme to in Sabon Gayan a community in Chikun Local Government Areas in Kaduna State.

The campaign has theme: “Together We Can End Gender Based Violence through Education”.

Tagwai said if the state government domesticates all relevant instruments, it will end Gender Base violence (GBV) in Education.

He explained that “one of the goals of DPI in 2017 was to continue to build awareness and advocate against all forms of gender based violence in education.

“The enrolment percentages of boy child are consistently higher than that of girl-child, out of schools the number that enroll in primary school in Nigeria, only 43 per cent enter Secondary Schools according to UNICEF 2013.

“The implications of GBV on education of a Girl Child have a serious barrier on her,’’ he said.

According to him, some of the violence also predisposes the girl-child to oppression, exploitation, slavery and dehumanisation.

Tagwai said that addressing the situation, religious and traditional leaders can significantly influence the behaviour of the society and individuals to ensure that girls have better opportunities in life.

Also a community leader Abdullahi Gladima said education is a right in Islam which allows women to seek for it even if they are married.

Gladima said parents have a responsibility to make sure their children are educated.

He said that most parents have realised the mistake of not allowing a child to be educated.