Group to Police Commission: ‎Disregard Complaints Against Promotion Exercise ‎

A Civil Society Organization, The Progressives has lauded the reward system embarked upon by the Inspector General of Police‎, Ibrahim Idris for police officers who have distinguished themselves in fighting crime.

The group in a statement issued on Tuesday by its Executive Director, O.M Atoyebi Esq also called on the Police Service Commission to disregard complaints of some persons against the said reward system put in place by the IGP.

The group noted that the Police Service Commission approved special promotions for some police officers across the ranks, adjudged to merit same and the complaint being made by some persons either because they are not affected or simply because they hate to see hardwork being rewarded.

Atoyebi further noted that the complaint which followed the approval of the special promotion of some deserving officers, made by few disgruntled‎ officers, hiding under different names is not unusual.

“The current IGP has adopted a reward system as a crime prevention and detection strategy. He has announced in public meetings and places that any person who performs well in the performance of his police duties will be rewarded with special promotion. He has directed Commissioners of Police of States and Assistant Inspector-Generals of Police in-charge of the zones to recommend persons with exemplary performance for promotion

“The first batch of such recommendation at the Police Service Commission has been approved. And instead of people to work hard and ‎earn such promotion at the appropriate time, they are busy complaining.

“The Evans, Vampire, Turkish University kidnapping, the Ikorodu School kidnapping, the Third Mainland Bridge attempted bombing, the arrest of high profile kidnappers terrorising Kaduna-Abuja highway and many other high profile breakthrough so numerous to mention are instructive to the success of the strategy.

“What is wrong in normalising the positions of the Commissioners of police Anambra, Cross Rivers, POLAC, Legal Sections, FEDOPS and many others who are occupying higher duty post? Normalising such positions has always been so since the time of colonial master”.

The group further noted noted that for providence sake, it has never happened in the history of the Nigeria Police Force, that the Police Service Commission will reverse their approval for promotions after it has been given.

“The Nuhu Ribadu and other Police Officers promotions which were reversed sometime ago was because the promotion was not approved by the Police Service Commission. Once Police Service Commission approves promotion, it stands except the person is demoted for disciplinary matters”, the group stated.

‎The group however tasked the Chairman of PSC to disregard and discountenance the complaints of persons under whatever name so called from being a clog in the wheel of progress.

“They are enemies of hard work, enemies of progress and disgruntled in all ramifications as they only work in lucrative places and want to make money and at the same time get promoted.

Sir, the Police Service Commission should not allow itself to be dragged into scandal by listening to these groups of persons”, it stated.