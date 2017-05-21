Grace Ihonvbere Wins Inaugural Lady Captain Golf Tournament



ABUJA – “Host to win”, this is how to describe the just concluded IBB International Golf and Country Club Lady Captain inaugural competition held in Abuja on Saturday as the Lady Captain, Grace Ihonvbere, emerged the overall winner.

In the event which was tagged “Grace Ihonvbere inaugural competition”, the 52-year-old, mother of three, Grace, played in handicap 14 grossed 85 and netted 71 to emerge over all Best Nett.

At a colourful dinner attended by dignitaries which include Chairman, Board of Trustees, IBB International Golf and country club, General IBM Haruna, Club captain, Barrister Sunday Ameh, former national President, Ladies Golfer’s association of Nigeria, LGAN, Ngozi Osuhor, husband of the lady captain, Professor Julius Ihonvbere, among others, Grace Ihonvbere said she was surprised to have won the 18 hole event.

“Am highly surprised when I hear my name as a winner. I played under intense pressure, so many calls even on the course on the arrangement for this or that. Wao am really surprise.

“Anyway am donating my trophy to all the lovely Ladies who took part in the tournament,” she said after receiving her winning trophy.

With her victory, Grace Ihonvbere will now be playing in a new handicap 13 point zero.

Former Lady captain, Adekunbi Usman was adjudged runners up nett after playing in handicap 16, grossed 92 and scored 76 while Joy Udoh who scored 80 on a count back was second runners up nett.

In the veteran ladies categories, Umbi Wada outplayed other old ladies scored 82 to emerge best Nett while Mrs Anyanwu was the Runners up nett. The longest drive ladies’ award went to lady captain of Jaji Golf club, Zaria and Nigeria number one female amateur golfer, Policeman Racheal Danjuma who shot 207 metres while Mrs Asomugha won the nearest to the pin ladies with 16 point 5 feet.

In the men’s division handicap zero to fourteen category Julius Fadairo played handicap 8 scored 68 to emerge the best Nett, followed by Tayo Atoyebi who was the runners up nett with 71scores. Sam Anyamele won the veteran men, IBM Haruna won the super veteran men while Remi Olukoya was adjudged the best nett in the men’s guest category with a nett of 74.

While thanking dignitaries and golfers who participated in the one day event, lady captain Grace Ihonvbere promised that the club will witness series of golfing activities during her tenure.

She said with the support of all the ladies in the ladies section, the sky will be her limit to implement to the fullest all her campaign promises. She promised not to disappoint them at end of her tenure

A total of 188 golfers both male and female took part in the inaugural tournament which is the first of its kind in the club.

Share this: WhatsApp

Email

Pinterest

Print

