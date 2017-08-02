Our Government is Guided By God, Says Obaseki

The Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, says his administration is guided by God in providing people-oriented leadership that will deliver the dividends of democracy.

Obaseki said this when he received the General Overseer of Foursquare Gospel Church, Rev. Felix Meduoye, who paid a courtesy visit to the Government House in Benin City yesterday.

“We want to assure you that we are a government that believes in God. We have no doubt that it is by the grace of God that we are serving on the political pulpit and we are naturally committed to anything that concerns God and the people of God.

“We are very clear about what our missions are. God has put us here for a purpose, which is to help redefine the country. The country is evolving and people like us that you will not call traditional politicians are now in politics to serve. What we require and request from you is your continuous prayers,” Obaseki said.

He thanked the church, CAN and PFN for the roles they played after his victory at the Supreme Court and commended the church for its evangelism work across the country.

Earlier, Rev. Meduoye thanked the governor for receiving them and said: “Our Church believes and stands with civil governments. We recognize that we need civil governments and we believe that there is no governor except that which God himself has ordained and we are beginning to see your hands all over Edo State”.

He told the governor that the church would be holding an evangelical crusade in Benin City where the church major cardinal messages would be preached.