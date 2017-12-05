Gov Ugwuanyi swears-in 17 LG Chairmen

ENUGU – Governor Ifanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State on Monday, sworn-in 17 council chairmen and their deputies of the 17 Local Government Areas.

Speaking at the occassion Ugwuanyi, admonished the council them to fulfill all their campaign promises they made to the people.

He urged them to administer their areas with fairness and the fear of God, adding that their development impact must “touch all areas in their council areas.

The governor reminded them that they would help the state government push its rural development plans and projects.

“”As you are aware, the state government prides itself in its rural development strides especially in rural roads, hospitals, electrification, agriculture and empowerment.

“”The state government is focusing lots development to the rural areas to bring development and empowerment to the people.

“”We intend to push development from the urban areas to the grassroots so that our people will feel the impact of governance and gain from the dividends of democracy,’’ he said.

The governor reminded them that the government had set-up performance scale and parameters for them and they would be closely monitored and evaluated all times.

Responding, the Chairman of Uzo Uwani council area, Mr Fidelis Ani, thanked the governor for the confidence and trust repose on them to serve their people.

“”We are assuring Ndi Enugu that we will replicate the giant stride of this administration at the state level in our various council areas.

“”Our people will feel the impact of positive and progressive governance in the state henceforth,’’ he assured.