Gov Tambuwal flags off 'Change Begins With Me' campaign

Sokoto -Change

L-R: Perm Sec, Ministry of Information, Abubakar Muhammad Danshehu, Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal and Commissioner of Information, Jeli Abdulkadir Abubakar, during the flag off of the ‘Change Begins With Me’ campaign in Sokoto…Wednesday 04/01/17 Photo: Sokoto Govt House

Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal Wednesday flagged off Federal Government’s ‘Change Begins With Me’ campaign in Sokoto, with a call on the people to shun vices that are inimical to societal cohesion and progress.

Speaking when he handed over jingles of the campaign to the State Commissioner of Information, Jeli Abdulkadir, for transmission in the state media outlets, Tambuwal said all Nigerians should imbibe the virtues of social reorientation and avoid bad attitudes imbibed especially in recent years.

“We should be positive in our thinking and have better attitude towards issues. Importantly, we should all support the government of President Muhammadu Buhari for it to deliver on its promises to the people of Nigeria.

“Already the government is doing exceeding well in the fight against insecurity and the fight corruption. Similar efforts are being done to turn around the economy. You will agree with me these are the three main things which the President promised us and he is on track in the areas,” Tambuwal said.

The Governor added that the state will use its media organs to educate the citizens, while at the same time taking the lead in change of attitude.

According to him, the messages will be translated into Hausa and Fulfulde languages, and disseminated into all the nooks and crannies of the state for the benefit of the people.

 

