Gov Sani Bello to Contractors: Perform or be fired

Niger state Governor Abubakar Bello

Niger State Governor, Abubakar Sani Bello has warned all contractors handling the “Whole School Approach Renovation” scheme in some schools in the state to keep to the project specification or have the contract terminated.

Irked by the poor quality of work, use of sub-standard building items and non-adherence to project specification in two of the schools in Rijau and Kontagora, the governor at the weekend said his administration will not to settle for anything below standard.

The Governor read  the riot act when he visited both Government Secondary School Rijau and Government Girls (Unity) Secondary School, Kontagora continuation of his Mid-Term Project Assessment and Meet the People  Tour of Rijau and Kontagora Local Government areas.

Governor  Sani Bello  said any attempt to compromise standard of work in all contracts given by the state government under the scheme would not be tolerated.

He also warned  that  government officials and project consultants guilty of connivance or compromise with contractors will be dealt with.

At Rijau, the governor who rejected the work, expressed  shock at the shoddy and the hurriedly executed work in the school. “This is not acceptable. I am not accepting this. The contractor should go and remove everything.

“I have directed the Commissioner for Education to set up a committee to look into this project. All government officials in the compromise game will be dealt with while I will not hesitate to terminate and retrieve money paid any non-performing contractor,” the governor vowed.

The governor was also put off by the poor quality of work at Government Girls Secondary School, Kontagora, where he directed the contractor to report to his office in Minna.

“I am not impressed by the quality of work in some schools visited. Some of the Contractors failed to abide by the job specification. This is not acceptable,” the governor insisted.

Gov. Sani Bello had earlier in the tour at Tegina, in Rafi Local Government area directed the Commissioner for Education, Hajiya Fatima Madugu to summon the contractor handling Maryam Babangida Girls Science Secondary School, Bosso, Minna to his office.

Governor Sani Bello, however, expressed satisfaction with the level of work at Government Secondary School, Tegina and Mu’azu Ibrahim Commercial Secondary School Kontagora.

