Gov Jibrilla condemns attacks in Adamawa communities

Governor of Adamawa State, Senator Muhammad Umar Jibrilla has described as unfortunate the recent attacks at Kwayine, Gidan Dadi and Karlahi Villages, of Demsa Local Government of the state.

According to Ahmad Sajoh, Commissioner for Information, the Governor feels highly disturbed that after he had sent delegations on Wednesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday to interface with the different communities in the area, a clash could occur so soon thereafter.

“This is totally unacceptable. The Delegations which were led by Deputy Governor Martins Babale and supported fully by both the Hama Bachama and Hama Bata had achieved a great mileage in igniting an enduring peace process.

“His Excellency feels the attacks on Kwayine, Gidan Dadi and Karlahi villages are unfortunate, unwarranted and totally unacceptable to the Government of Adamawa State because it is capable of derailing the peace process initiated by the State Government led by Deputy Governor Martins Nasir Babale which has won the confidence of the people and is on the way to address the peace imperative in the area.

“The attacks which the Governor learnt resulted in unnecessary loss of some lives including security personnel and the loss of countless properties is callous and totally condemnable. It is an affront on the efforts of the Adamawa State Government to bring peace and development to the peace loving citizens of the State. This cannot be accepted by any responsible Government such as this one.

“Consequently, Governor Muhammad Umar Jibrilla has directed Security Agencies to deploy more personnel to the area to ensure that the security of lives and properties in the area are adequately guaranteed. Additionally, the Governor has reiterated his commitment to secure the lives and properties of all the citizens of Adamawa State as demanded by his mandate as the Chief Security officer of the State.

“While sympathizing with the people of the area and the Police, His Excellency the Governor has directed that urgent action be taken to ameliorate the sufferings of the people of the affected communities especially in terms food and shelter. As a responsible and responsive Government, Senator Muhammad Umar Jibrilla has reiterated the commitment of his Government to cater for the welfare of all the citizens of the state.

“The Governor appreciated the gallantry of the police in confronting the attackers despite the fact that they were outnumbered resulting into casualties. The Governor calls on the citizens to continue to be calm and law abiding and to refrain from taking laws in their hands. Governor Muhammad Umar Jibrilla calls on all citizens, especially community and religious leaders to refrain from making inflammatory statements capable of fueling the situation.

“Senator Muhammad Umar Jibrilla has directed security agencies to act decisively with anyone who takes the law into his hands. This Government will not condone lawlessness and acts capable of breaching the peace.”