Gov Bello Makes Case For Ex-Service Men

Niger state Governor Abubakar Sani Bello has expressed displeasure over the way and manner soldiers who fought for the peace, unity and progress of the country are neglected and pleaded for a special attention and support for them.

He made the passionate plea during the launching of the 2017 official launch/ sale of Poppy to mark the Armed Forces Remembrance Appeal Week, held at Government House Minna.

The governor, who was visibly emotional about the nature of neglect of our fallen heroes and their dependants, said the trend must stop, adding that government must institute measures to take care of the fallen soldiers.

“We should take care of our soldiers both the ones in service and retired. There shouldn’t be any reason why the officers have to beg for their entitlement. There is no reason why after serving the country for 35 years, risking one’s lives and when retired, one’s rightful entitlement becomes an issue.

“Worst hit are the families of our fallen heroes. We should not continue to allow them suffer double jeopardy. They lost their loved one, bread winner and father to the service of their father land, we must not allow the widows and children of these fallen heroes to suffer any further. We all should rally round and support them,” Gov. Sani Bello appealed

While announcing a cash donation of N6million (Six Million naira), on behalf of the state government and a personal donation of N250,000.(Two hundred and fifty thousand naira), the Governor directed all local government councils in the state to support the legionnaires.

Earlier, the State Chairman of the Nigeria Legion, Warrant Officer Abubakar Musa Kutigi stated that the annual event is to pay tribute to all the heroes who paid the ultimate price of death in various wars, including the fight against insurgents, for the continuous unity and stability of our fatherland.

He appealed to individuals, philanthropists as well as corporate and religious organizations to assist the legionnaires and their dependants so that the sweat of our heroes past may never be in vain.

He thanked Governor Sani Bello for fulfilling his pledges and contributing to the success of this years event, and also called on others to follow suit.

Warrant Officer Abubakar Musa disclosed that Legion in the state has empowered thirty widows and orphans and supplied them with sewing, grinding machines and other trade items in other to alleviate their suffering.

He said plans have been concluded to send more orphans to various workshops for training and skills acquisition in other to make them self-reliant and self-employed.

Highlight of the occasion was the decoration of the Governor with the Emblem to officially launch the week long activities and sale of Poppy.

Over 13.9 Million was realised at the launch. January 15 of every year is set aside to remember and celebrate the dead and living heroes as well as those who suffer deprivations as a result of wars.