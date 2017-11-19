Gov Akeredolu to deliver 2nd SAFFGLIA African Leadership Lecture

LAGOS – All is set for the 2nd Annual SAFFGLIA African Leadership Lecture to be delivered by Governor Oluwarotimi Odunayo Akeredolu of Ondo State at the Centre of Excellence Hall, University of Lagos on Thursday, December 7, 2017 by 10.30AM.

The theme of the lecture under the chairmanship of Professor Yemi Ogunbiyi, Pro Chancellor, Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife is, ‘The Youth and the Challenge of Bridging Credible Leadership Gap in Africa’.

Discussants at the lecture which will attract top diplomats and chief executives of public and private organisations include Mr Adetokunbo Mumuni, Executive Director, Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP); Barrister Jide Ologun, former Chairman, Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR), Lagos and Lead Convener of Great Leadership Attitude Development (GLAD); and Mr Omololu Ogunmade, a Public Speaker and author of ‘MindShift’, among others.

Segun Adeleye Foundation For Good Leadership In Africa (www.saffglia.org) was founded by Mr Segun Adeleye, a journalist/media entrepreneur, author and operator of WorldStage Newsonline (www.worldstagegroup.com) to carry out activities and projects that will encourage/compel governments across Africa to embrace good leadership in order to uplift the standard of living of the people.

The foundation was officially inaugurated on March 10, 2016 with the inaugural lecture delivered by the Minister of Information, Culture and Tourism, Alhaji Lai Mohammed.

According to Adeleye, “Looking into history at the tragedy of Africa, it’s sensible to say that the exploits of leaders like Dr. Nelson Mandela and few others should be adequate to guide the current and future leaders on the path to progressive leadership, but reality still shows a trend of inadequate understanding of the essence of leadership in many African countries.

“Africa will be better off when people continue to speak out and remind those privileged to be at the helm of affairs that we cannot go far if our destiny is left to be decided by others.”