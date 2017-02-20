Goldberg Excellency Tour: Otapo Bata Drummers Emerge Winner of Cultural Contest

Otapo Bata Drummers from Abeokuta have emerged winners at the traditional drummers contest at the kick-off event of the Goldberg Excellency Tour in Abeokuta on Saturday, February 18, 2017. The group outperformed four other groups at the grand finale to cart home the coveted prize of Two Hundred and Fifty Thousand Naira (N250, 000). Ayanwale Drummers clinched the second position and won One Hundred and Fifty Thousand Naira (N150, 000) while Omo Aribido Drummers claimed the third spot and settled for the One Hundred Thousand Naira (N100, 000) on offer for the slot. The other two finalists,Ayandare Drummers and Paramount Band got Fifty Thousand Naira (N50, 000) each.

At the commencement of the event on Friday, February 17, 2017, 12 groups auditioned at the cultural centre, venue of the event, with five groups emerging from the pool to reach the grand finale.

The traditional drummers contest which was organised as part of the Goldberg Excellency Tour kicked off with a procession through the major streets of Abeokuta and attracted a huge turnout of residents who were delighted by performances from drummers, praise singers and dancers. The procession helped to pull a large turnout of residents who trooped to the venue of the contest to support their groups during the different performances.

Speaking at the finale, the Senior Brand Manager, Regional Mainstream Brands, Nigerian Breweries Plc, Mr. Funso Ayeni, stated that Goldberg Excellency Tour is scheduled for five other cities: Ilorin, Ado Ekiti, Ikare Akoko, Ile Ife and Benin City.

‘The Excellency Tour will resonate the brand’s essence and strengthen its identification with the cultural values of the people of South West Nigeria,’ Ayeni affirmed. He added that in line with the brand’s ethos, the successful event in Abeokuta also helped to promote local talent, as the competition brought out the best skills from the performers who see the contest as an opportunity to showcase their talents and skills.

While commenting on their victory, the leader of Otapo Bata Drummers, Mr. Afolabi Mufutau, said it is a thing of joy to see his group clinch the first prize after putting in putting in many hours of hard work in preparation for the competiton.

The Goldberg Excellency Tour is coming on the heels of the unveiling of Goldberg lager beer as “Your Excellency” in 2016 and it is in line with the brand’s unique credentials that positions it in a class of its own, away from its peers in the market.