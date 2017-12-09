Giodano FC emerge overall champions of 2016/17 Nationwide League One

KATSINA – Giodano Football Club of Kano on Saturday in Katsina emerged the 2016/2017 Nationwide League One (NLO) overall champions, after winning the 2017 NLO Super 8 competition.

Giodano defeated Aklosendi Football Club of Lafia 2-1 in the final match of the Super 8 played at the Mohammadu Dikko Stadium.

The winners’ two goals were scored during the first half, with Aklosendi failing to score in spite of putting in their best.

The Nasarawa state side scored their lone goal during the second half of the match, thus putting the Giodano side under pressure to defend their lead.