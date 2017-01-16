Gen Boroh storms Gbaramatu Kingdom ahead of Osinbajo’s visit

Ahead of Vice President Yemi osinbajo’s visit to Niger Delta, the Special Adviser to the President on Niger Delta Affairs and Coordinator of the Presidential Amnesty Programme, Brigadier General Paul Boroh arrived Delta State on Sunday.

On his arrival Gen Boroh paid a courtesy call on the King of Gbaramatu Kingdom HRH Aketekpe Agadagba, The Pere of Gbaramatu Kingdom, to inform him of the Vice President’s visit.

The King received General Boroh and his delegation and expressed excitement on the visit of the Vice President to his Kingdom.

Gen Boroh also visited the site of the proposed Niger Delta Maritime University in Gbaramatu.