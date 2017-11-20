GEJ @ 60, By Dare Lasisi

Latest News
Former President Goodluck Jonathan

Our Goodluck, their nemesis
Man of peace personified
Golden son from Otueke
Gentle at heart but not weak

You clock 60 years on earth today
Breaking many barriers of life
Fisherman’s son with power
You’re the HERO of our democracy

You’re never a Saint
You’re not superhuman being
You’re prone to errors like all mortals
You remain a Legend in many hearts

Your enemies are now in agony
Groaning under the bondage of CHANGE
Wailing against poverty and hunger
Goodluck Ebele Jonathan, you’re an enigma

You disgraced prophets of doom
You’re not the last President of Nigeria
Karma hits Obama at last in America
Trump triumphs over the establishment

Dance on your special day to upset foes
Water inside coconut remains mystery
Your detractors shall wait till eternity
Happy Birthday, Oga Jonathan.

 

darelasisi@gmail.com

