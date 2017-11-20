GEJ @ 60, By Dare Lasisi

Our Goodluck, their nemesis
Man of peace personified
Golden son from Otueke
Gentle at heart but not weak
You clock 60 years on earth today
Breaking many barriers of life
Fisherman’s son with power
You’re the HERO of our democracy
You’re never a Saint
You’re not superhuman being
You’re prone to errors like all mortals
You remain a Legend in many hearts
Your enemies are now in agony
Groaning under the bondage of CHANGE
Wailing against poverty and hunger
Goodluck Ebele Jonathan, you’re an enigma
You disgraced prophets of doom
You’re not the last President of Nigeria
Karma hits Obama at last in America
Trump triumphs over the establishment
Dance on your special day to upset foes
Water inside coconut remains mystery
Your detractors shall wait till eternity
Happy Birthday, Oga Jonathan.
darelasisi@gmail.com