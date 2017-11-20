GEJ @ 60, By Dare Lasisi

Our Goodluck, their nemesis

Man of peace personified

Golden son from Otueke

Gentle at heart but not weak

You clock 60 years on earth today

Breaking many barriers of life

Fisherman’s son with power

You’re the HERO of our democracy

You’re never a Saint

You’re not superhuman being

You’re prone to errors like all mortals

You remain a Legend in many hearts

Your enemies are now in agony

Groaning under the bondage of CHANGE

Wailing against poverty and hunger

Goodluck Ebele Jonathan, you’re an enigma

You disgraced prophets of doom

You’re not the last President of Nigeria

Karma hits Obama at last in America

Trump triumphs over the establishment

Dance on your special day to upset foes

Water inside coconut remains mystery

Your detractors shall wait till eternity

Happy Birthday, Oga Jonathan.

