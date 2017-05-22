FRSC Officials Apprehend Vehicle Carrying Indian Hemp

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) has revealed that its patrol team had apprehended and impounded a vehicle along Badagry Seme Border for Seatbelt Violation and Driver Licence Violation, only to discover that the said vehicle was conveying a large quantity of Indian Hemp into Nigeria.

According to Bisi Kazeem, Head, Media Relations and Strategy, FRSC, the team of Badagry Unit Command of FRSC on patrol operations along the route intercepted the vehicle with vehicle number, EPE 237 XC at 0845hrs and had already established the two offences before making the discovery with the collaborative effort of the Nigerian Customs who were equally on the same route with their patrol team.

The Vehicle is presently with the Comptroller Custom Seme for further investigations before it would be handed over to the appropriate drug law authority for contravening the law against drug peddling.

Bisi Kazeem stated that it is in view of this great mark of achievement which is targeted at keeping the society sane as a security outfit that the FRSC Corps Marshal, Dr. Boboye Oyeyemi, continues to call for a stronger collaboration with sister agencies.

Recall that not long ago, the Corps had intercepted a vehicle convening children (minors) through Kaduna with some suspected child traffickers who were consequently handed over to the relevant authorities. And in the same Kaduna, the FRSC rescue team had equally recovered five locally made AK 47 rifles from a man whose vehicle was involved in a crash.

Against this backdrop, Kazeem stated that the Corps Marshal is pleased to see that the officers and men of the Corps have so far been demonstrating the willingness to make the rules of engagement with sister agencies viable and more diligent in their duties combined with maintenance of security and safety as it relates to the motoring public.

