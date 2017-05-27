FRSC moves to affiliate its Academy to FUTO

In demonstration of his commitment to staff capacity development and modernisation of the process towards efficient management of traffic in the country , the Corps Marshal of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) , Dr Boboye Oyeyemi has activated the process for affiliating the FRSC Academy Udi to the Federal University of Technology Owerri (FUTO) for the award of post graduate certificates in transport technology. This was disclosed by the Corps Marshal during his familiarisation visit to the Vice Chancellor of the University, Professor Francis Chukwuemeka Eze at the Owerri campus off the institution.

According to Bisi Kazeem, Head, Media Relations and Strategy, FRSC,the Corps Marshal said the desire of the FRSC Management to have the Corps’ Academy affiliated to FUTO for the award of post graduate certificates in transport studies is in line with its commitment to issues of staff capacity development and need for the Corps to be on top of its assignment as the lead agency in road traffic matters in the country. He emphasised that with the level of facilities available at the FRSC Academy Udi and need to develop staff capacity to meet the growing sophistications in traffic management, the Corps cannot afford to be overtaken in its assignments of effective traffic management.

“The choice of FUTO by FRSC Management for affiliation of its Academy toward pursuit of post graduate studies in transport technology is in recognition of the University’s excellence displayed by the institution in transportation studies and the fact that its location meets the requirements set by the National Universities Commission (NUC) for such affiliation,” the Corps Marshal stated.

Oyeyemi further reaffirmed that the FRSC Academy was originally conceptualised to be African centre for the study of road safety, adding that the affiliation process was being conceived as another dimension by Management in its modernisation and collaborative initiatives toward attaining excellence in traffic management . He therefore appealed to the University Management to give the Corps the neccesary support for the realisation of the success of the campaign for safer road environment and national development.

He added that as part of his Management’s commitment to corporate social responsibility of the Corps, the admission policy of the Academy would provide for non staff of the FRSC to also benefit from the program when fully operational.

Oyeyemi commended the leadership of FUTO for its strive for excellence and assured that the partnership would yield fruitful results toward national development.

In his remarks, the Vice chancellor, Professor Francis Eze, expressed delight in the visit, stressing that the institution has been carefully studying the activities of the FRSC and is very much impressed by its innovativeness in traffic management initiatives. This he said makes the partnership with the university a positive move that would enjoy the consideration of the institution’s Management. He particularly congratulated the Corps Marshal for his strive for excellence in road safety management, noting that as the centre of experience in the study of transport management, FUTO welcomes the idea of collaboration with the Corps for maximum utilisation of the resources of the two institutions.

Towards immediate take off of the affiliation process, the Vice Chancellor set up a technical committee under the chairmanship of the Deputy Vice Chancellor (Academic) to work out the curriculum and other academic requirements as well as accessing the Available facilities. The committee is expected to work with the team from the FRSC side for harmonisation of the two positions.

The Corps Marshal was accompanied on the visit by some senior personnel of the FRSC including the Zonal Commanding Officer of Zone 9 Enugu, Assistant Corps Marshal Samuel Obayemi, the Special Assistant to the Corps Marshal, Assistant Corps Marshal Julius Asom and Commandant of the FRSC Academy, Udi, Assistant Corps Marshal Kenneth Nwaegbe.