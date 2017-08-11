FRSC Boss Congratulates New Abeokuta NTA GM, Funmi Wakama

The Corps Marshal of the Federal Road Safety Corps, Dr. Boboye Oyeyemi has felicitated with Mrs Funmi Wakama on her appointment as the General Manager, NTA Abeokuta in Ogun state.

In a letter signed on his behalf by the Corps Public Education Officer, FRSC , Bisi Kazeem, the Corps Marshal says himself, the management and entire staff of FRSC are proud of her.

He said Mrs Wakama is a Celebrity Special Marshal who has contributed to road safety by dedicating her time and resources to assist mankind in the task of reducing carnage on Nigerian roads.

The Corps Marshal said her contribution in areas of advocacy, public enlightenment and public education is acknowledged and highly commendable.

Oyeyemi thereby on behalf of the Corps wish Mrs Wakama a successful tenure in her new elated assignment and futher wish her more elevation in her career and future endeavours.