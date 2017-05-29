FRSC Boss Calls For Crash-free Ramadan

Worried by people’s poor driving habits during festive periods as a result of fatigue, tiredness and sleeping on steering on the part of some drivers, the Corps Marshal of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Dr Boboye Oyeyemi has called for concerted efforts to make the 2017 Ramadan fast a safe and crash-free month.

He made the call in his Ramadan message in which he enjoined all road users to show positive attitudes toward observing traffic rules and regulations in the collective resolve to restore sanity on the nation’s highways.

According to Bisi Kazeem, Head, Media Relations and Strategy, FRSC in a press release, the Corps Marshal said past reports of the FRSC have shown that the month of Ramadan is one of the challenging periods when cases of speeding, overloading and dangerous driving were most rampart among drivers. This he said, led to avoidable injuries and death to innocent road users.

He therefore warns against the practice, saying the Corps has proactively put necessary measures in place to bring such traffic violators to book.

Oyeyemi further noted that every road user has a right to the safe use of the road without fear of being obstructed, knocked down or killed through the carelessness of others,adding that ensuring safer road environment is a shared responsibility of all.

He congratulated the muslims for successfully commencing this year’s Ramadan fast and urged them to always show obedience to traffic rules and regulations as required by the tenets of the religion.

The FRSC boss assured all road users of the commitment of his Management to efforts to create safer road environment. While stressing the importance of road safety to the general well-being of the people and economic activities, he enjoined all concerned to embrace the ongoing campaign to make the nation’s roads safer.

Oyeyemi further appealed to Nigerians to key into the ongoing road safety campaigns, noting that removal of obstruction or dangers from road is a religious obligation that everyone must be committed to.

“Islam abhors practices that could expose lives to danger. This month,therefore provides opportunity for all the fasting Muslims to properly reflect on this religious obligation and support efforts being made by the Corps to bring safety to all through obedience to traffic rules and regulations,” he stated.

The Corps Marshal also assured that as usual, members of the FRSC across the country have been sensitised and directed on the need to make the roads safe and obsrtuction-free through effective traffic management particularly at the close of office hours when people would be returning home to break their fast and early morning when they would be traveling to various destinations .

He urged every road user to show restraint at such peak periods and cooperate with members of the Corps and other law enforcement agencies deployed to manage traffic for the safety and convenience of all.

Corps Marshal Oyeyemi wishes all Nigerians a peaceful, safe and rewarding 2017 Ramadan fast.

