Fowler Speaks On VAIDS, Says Not Politically Motivated

ABUJA – Mr Babatunde Fowler, Executive Chairman, Federal Inland Revenue Service, FIRS, has said that the recently introduced tax initiative, the Voluntary Assets and Income Declaration Scheme, VAIDS is not a political tool against any group  or party. He disclosed this at a media  workshop on VAIDS in Abuja on Thursday.

NEWSDIARYONLINE reports that Fowler made the remark in reaction to a question  over insinuations that VAIDS may have been introduced to target political opponents, the same way  anti corruption agency, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC is being perceived of late.

While debunking the insinuation, the FIRS boss said the latest tax drive, VAIDS  was  borne out of necessity. “It has nothing to do with do with politics,” Fowler said.

VAIDS is a  tax drive  which encourages individuals and companies  to voluntarily declare their assets and income within  a nine-month period .Those who take advantage of the initiative will enjoy amnesty from prosecution, officials said.

Fowler noted earlier in his remarks at the workshop that the tax to GDP ratio in Nigeria is one of the lowest in the world. He cautioned that no matter which government  is  in power, without proper funding, the regime’s mission statement or vision will remain a  dream.

Speaking at the event, Mr.  Albert Folorunsho,  managing consultant, Pedabo Associates Limited, and a member of the Presidential Committee on VAIDS, reiterated the fact that  the  initiative is  an amnesty programme meant to generate immediate income, among other gains. It encourages people to come out voluntarily to declare their assets  within the  9-month  period.

Addressing the experiences from other countries, Mr   Gabriel Olajide Ogunjemilusi, deputy director Tax Policy and Advisory Department, FIRS  stated  that Indonesia holds the record of the current best performing tax amnesty programme. A total of $10.12billion was raked in by Indonesia , he said.

The on-going tax initiatives in Nigeria are  also  deploying technology  for effective data and financial  intelligence, said  Mr Efe Omorodion, ICT projects manager, FIRS. VAIDS  will rely on  business intelligence to verify  submissions, he added. Omorodion advised, like other speakers, that it is  highly imperative,  for those turning up voluntarily, to  make  honest declarations on their assets  and income during the amnesty programme.

