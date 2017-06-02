Four Kidnappers Meet Waterloo In Rivers

Troops of Operation DELTA SAFE (OPDS) on Tuesday ambushed a gang of sea robbers along KM-45 AWOBA Waterways in Rivers State.

During the ambush operation, 4 robbers met their waterloo. Items recovered include; 2× AK-47 rifles, quantity 3× AK-47 magazines, quantity 22 ammunitions and one speed boat mounted with one 200 Horse-Power engine.

Similarly, troops patrol along Bayelsa waterways acting on information, raided a sea pirates hideout along FORUPA-LOBIA waterways.

However, sea pirates on sighting troops advance fled the hideout, and left behind 3× fiber boats and one 75 Horse-Power engine.

The hideout was subsequently destroyed instantly while the troops continue with their patrols, a statement by Major Abubakar Abullahi, Coordinator, Joint Media Campaign Centre sad on Thursday.

‘In view of this, the Commander Operation DELTA SAFE, Rear Admiral Apochi Suleiman wishes to commend law abiding citizen for their support by providing timely and useful information to troops.

He appealed for more cooperation from inhabitants of Joint Operation Area. He assured the communities, oil companies and other stakeholders of OPDS resolve to protect oil and gas infrastructure, prevent and deter Crude oil theft, sea robbery, pipeline vandalism and other form of criminalities in the region that could impact negatively on the economy of the nation.