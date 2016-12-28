Foundation honours late Omoigui with ultra modern elderly care centre

A non-governmental and not-for-profit organisation, Dagomo Foundation Nigeria Limited will on Wednesday unveil an ultra modern elderly care centre in Benin, Edo State.

The Dagoma Foundation will also provide a two-day free eye, dental and general medical mission for the elderly in Benin City from 28th December, 2016.

The free medical mission and ultra modern elderly care centre, which are available to persons aged 60 and above‎, are in honour of late Barrister Grace Onaiwu Omoigui, the mother of a former Chairman of the Federal Inland Revenue Service, Mrs. Ifueko Omoigui-Okauro.

Barrister Omoigui (nee Asemota), teacher, lawyer and philanthropist, had passed on last month at a Lagos hospital following complications from multiple gunshot injuries from an armed robbery attack in Benin City, Edo State, on her way from a bank.

‎In a statement on Tuesday, a representative of Dagomo Foundation, Emmanuel Orhibabor, said the unveiling of the ultra modern care centre would be witnessed by Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki.

Orhibabor said, ‎”The medical mission is being held on late Grace Onaiwu Omoigui’s first posthumous birthday. She passed on one month away from her 83rd birthday.

“This was a project dear to Mama’s heart and the focus of the Foundation primarily on the elderly and the dead was largely her idea.

“This forms part of her funeral activities given that it happens a few days before. However, our desire is to celebrate her and what she stood for, and to ensure her legacy lives on.”

Orhibabor explained that the Dagomo Foundation ‎was established to create a new social order through a commitment deeply rooted in a passion for development at all levels.

“DAGOMO is currently implementing intervention programmes in areas critical to nation building, but has not received adequate attention from stakeholders,” he added.

Named after Daniel Aiyanyo, former Surveyor-General of the Federation, and Grace Onaiwu Omoigui, Dagomo Foundation was founded in 2008 but became fully operational in 2013.

The Foundation is governed by a seven-member board of directors, and is run by an advisory board of 12 members and a management team headed by a chief program officer (executive secretary).