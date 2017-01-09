Former Immigration, SSS Bosses harp on integrity

As Nigerians grapple with the change mantra of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), a retired Deputy Comptroller-General of Nigerian Immigration Service (NIS), Dr. Brasca Ifeadi and a retired Director, Department of State Service (DSS), Mike Ejiofor have emphasized the need for Nigerians to place higher premium on integrity than corrupt enrichment in the service of the country.

They spoke separately when officials of Anioma Youths Network for Development (AYND); a non-government organization (NGO) recently paid them courtesy visits and presentation of award of excellence in their country homes In Delta State for serving Nigeria without blemish and having retired gracefully.

The former state officials who were gladdened by the recognition and honour accorded them by the NGO noted that most Nigerians have erroneously perceived public service as synonymous with primitive accumulation, thereby playing down on integrity.

While Ifeadi contended that in present day Nigeria, “excellence sometimes is not put in the right perspective,” Ejiofor wholesomely condemned the belief that money was everything and added that “people now worship and honour money not integrity.”

He argued that “money is not everything” even as he expressed his gladness for the recognition and award given to him not necessarily because he had the money to buy award but strictly because of how people perceived his contributions while in service.

The former Deputy Comptroller General of Immigration who was pulled out about five months ago after 34 yours of meritorious service assured that with the recognition given to him by the NGO, he would remain committed to the service of Nigeria and humanity in general any time he has opportunity to do so as he was overwhelmed by such unsolicited recognition.

He encouraged AYND to remain committed to its mission of helping to address the social and economic challenges facing the Anioma nation even as he pledged to make his services available whenever needed.

On his part, Ejiofor who served in no less than five states as State Director of DSS while in service commended Anioma Youths Network for Development for the initiative in trying to re-awaken the consciousness of Delta indigenes of Anioma extraction to the developmental challenges of their area. He however regretted that in spite of the fact that he contributed (not financially) towards the emergence of the present administration in Delta State led by Dr. ifeanyi Okowa, the administration has not been forthcoming in tapping from the experience of professionals like him.

The former DSS chieftain wondered why Governor Okowa would not want to grant him audience after several efforts to officially see him and give make some contributions on how best to tackle the security challenges in the state. He added that he could not understand why other states would consult him on security matters, while his own state of Delta has always shut the door against his effort to contribute.

According to him “it is our opportunity to develop the entire Delta State particularly areas like Anioma that have not benefited much but all efforts to see the governor have proved abortive because a prophet is not honoured in his town.”

The AYND had started as an initiative in 2013 and its membership is fast cutting across the nine local government areas in Delta North.

These members communicate regularly mainly through social media platforms creating awareness on the developmental challenges facing Anioma.