Flamingos Sweat In Abuja For Ethiopia

By Dozzy Samuel Following the slim 1-1 draw recorded in the first leg of the FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup African qualifier match against Ethiopia last week, Nigeria’s Flamingos are training twice daily to prepare adequately for the return leg tie billed for the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium Benin City this Saturday .

The coach Bala Nikyu tutored team has since their arrival from Ethiopia last week been sweating it out at FIFA Goal Project pitch Abuja ahead of the decisive match.

According to the experienced coach the players have to work extra hard to correct some of the mistakes they made in Ethiopia.

He however assured that Flamingos will cross the Ethiopian huddle to qualify for the next round of the competition where Nigeria may meet Cameroon or Algeria although Algeria lost the first leg at home 0-5.