First Millionaire Emerges In Skye Bank’s Reward Promo Season II Draw

One lucky customer of Skye Bank Plc., OLUSOLA OLUSEGUN EZEKIEL emerged the first winner and a Millionnaire of the draw of the Bank’s flagship ‘Reach for the Skye Millionaire reward promo’ season II which held today, even as the Ayangburen of Ikorodu, Oba Kabiru Shotobi endorsed the initiative as life changing.

Forty other customers of the Bank also walked away with consolation cash reward of N100, 000 for 10; and N50, 000 to another 10 customers, while 20 loyal customers won N20, 000 with new customers who opened account at the venue winning consolation gift like Blenders, Standing Fan and Electric iron among other gift items.

The draw which attracted mammoth crowd of passersby and customers of the bank at the Popular Benson Bus-Stop, Behind BRT Motor Park in Ikorodu, Lagos State, saw the winner who incidentally is a customer of Skye Bank at the Ikorodu main branch of the Bank, emerged through an open and transparent electronic ballot.

The traditional ruler while giving sharing his personal story endorsed Skye Bank for its commitment at financial inclusion, building entrepreneurs’ and empowering SME.

He recollected how Skye Bank has encouraged him to save and later gladly advanced him overdraft facility from which he went on to record success and sustainable profit “and I have since remained a customer of the Bank till date, vouching for the integrity and responsiveness of staff and management of the and Bank while urging his subject and Nigerians to continue to patronize Skye which he described as a ‘truly Nigerian brand”

The new Skye Bank Plc., one of the fastest growing retail banks in Nigeria is using the ‘Reach for the Skye Millionaire’ promo to reward customers for their loyalty. Season I of the Reward Scheme produced over 37 millionaires, 48 customers won N250, 000 and over a 120 customers went home with N100, 000 each. Plus other household consolation prizes.

According the Bank’s Group Head, Retail, Mr. Ndubuisi Osakwe, “to participate in the draw, all you need as a customer or prospects, is to open any Skye savings account and make a minimum deposit of ten thousand naira. If you already have a Skye savings account, with additional deposit amounting up to N10, 000 minimum, you stand a chance of becoming our next millionaire”.

He added that: “The more additional ten thousand naira you have in your account, the more your chances to be one of the customers to be rewarded with one million naira and lots of consolation prizes. Other available cash prizes, according to Osakwe “are N100, 000 for 10 customers and N50, 000 to another 10 customers while 20 loyal customers will win N20, 000 every month.”

He reiterated that new accounts opened at the draw venue stand a chance of winning our instant gifts on the spot!”

The Banker further explained that “the first 200 re-activated accounts on a monthly basis will also enjoy our free gift of recharge cards. Other gift items provided to be given out as consolation prizes at tomorrow’s draw include: a table top fridge; a Generator; Table top gas cookers; Mobile phones; Blenders; Recharge cards and Table Top Gas Cooker.