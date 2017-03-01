FIRS donates 5,000 jerseys, exercise books for Offa sports project

Nigeria’s next generation of athletes will have more to celebrate as the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) has pledged to be of support to the processes to take the nation’s podium success in sports to the higher realm.

Mr. Babatunde Fowler, the Executive Chairman, while receiving the management team of the Basic Olympic Opportunity Sports Training (BOOST) in his office in Abuja, Wednesday, said, “it is our joy to partner with your team towards the upliftment of children in different communities in the nation. Our support here will produce children and youths who appreciate if they pay their taxes, there will be more money to support their ilks.”

He praised the former athletes who have come together in the bid to give back to the society that produced them and for also considering to visit the FIRS.

Mr. Fowler approved to have the FIRS logo on the celebrity endorsement card, branding of 5,000 jerseys to be used in the Offa and Jos centres as well as the 5,000 exercise and comic books to support the children and their parents.

Speaking earlier, Chief Mary Onyali had requested for the FIRS to activate their corporate support for the project which is aimed at bringing about one million children into sports from the communities within the next four years.

Eleven of us former athletes brought to fruition the project to clone better, bigger and more successful younger generation than all of us when we were competing. The children must aspire to excel in sports and academics.

Present at the event included the Chief Executive of the project, Mr Olajide Fashikun and Oluwole Francis.