FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup: Two nations join Nigeria, Ghana in 2nd Round

By Harry Awurumibe Two more countries will this weekend join Nigeria in the FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup African qualifier second round.

The likely nations to book the second round ticket are Gambia and Zambia if their first leg results of the preliminary stage played a fortnight ago. While Zambia playing at home thrashed Botswana 5-0 Gambia walloped Sierra Leone 3-0 away.

Barring any unforeseen circumstances, the two countries are as good as qualifying for the first round of the competition.

Already qualified by the virtue of their pedigree in Women’s Football in Africa are Nigeria,Ghana, Cameroon, Morocco, South Africa and Equatorial Guinea.

They were joined by Algeria and Djibouti whose opponents Mali.and Libya withdrew from participation. Ethiopia also qualified for the next round after Kenya chickened out.

Meanwhile, the fixture for the second round which will start in the weekend of December 1 to 3 while the return leg will hold from December 16 to 18.

The Fixture

Ethiopia – Nigeria

Algeria- Cameroon

Djibouti – Tunisia

Morocco-Eq.Guinea

Both Ghana and South Africa have no opponents yet.