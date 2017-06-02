FG urged to increase education sector funding

The Federal Government has been advised to increase its funding of the education sector if Nigeria is to become globally competitive.

A former Nigerian Ambassador to Equitorial Guinea, Sunday Bassey, made the call for more funding of the education sector at the 2017 maiden Abuja Schools Debate Tournament organised by the Chen Teen and Youth Development Initiative (CTYDI).

About nine senior secondary schools in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) participated in the debate

held at the Conference Room of the Federal Ministry of Education on Thursday.

Bassey regretted that the sector had not been given adequate attention by past governments.

“It is regrettable that Nigeria’s education sect‎or has been bedeviled by poor funding.

“If the country is to become globally competitive, the present administration has to improve education sector funding at all levels,” the former ambassador said.

He also called for improved salaries for teachers in the country to enhance their productivity.

Earlier in her address, the Executive Director, Chen Teen and Youth Development Initiative (CTYDI), Dr. (Mrs) Olusola Oresanya, advocated a proper guidance‎ for youths in the country in order to overcome some of the challenges they face daily.

Oresonya said, “When you get them to talk about things like this, it makes them to think about it.

“When you now have other people in that same forum that have gone through that same situation and provide guidance then they can take the guidance they have had.”

‎The CTYDI‎ boss explained that the maiden debate was aimed at providing a platform for young people to air their views on topical issues that affects them.

“This provides a platform on topical issues for discourse. The youths are exposed to things that affect their future and their lives.

“I think this is the time to intervene and provide the right guidance for them to go. This opportunity is for us to discourse the ills that affects the social media,” Oresanya added.