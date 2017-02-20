FG to step up support to people affected by Leprosy

The Minister of Health, Prof. Isaac Adewole has said that Federal Government would work with FCT administration to increase support to the people affected by leprosy in FCT and also to work with related stakeholders to support people affected by leprosy across the Nigeria.

The Minister made this known on Monday, 20thFebruary, 2017 while on a visit to Yangoji Leprosy Community, Kwali Area Council, Abuja, as part of activities to mark 2017 World Leprosy Day.

Prof. Adewole said that Federal government would work with stakeholders to provide health facilities and other consumables to the people affected with leprosy in their various communities.

In his words, the Minister said; “ I know there are other leprosy communities that are in serious state of disrepair, I will certainly get in touch with the Minister of FCT so that together we can visit Dakwa community in FCT to access how we can support them.”

“I want to assure you that the real message we want to let the whole world know is that Leprosy does not kill, Leprosy is preventable, it is treatable and it is curable”.

Adewole explained that the theme of this year’s World Leprosy Day “Zero Disability among children affected by Leprosy” was actually borne out of the need to prevent children from being infected with leprosy. He said that since leprosy was preventable and treatable, if anybody noticed any child with such symptoms he/she should quickly report to the relevant authority for treatment.

The Minister commended the Board of Trustees of Leprosy Mission; Nigeria, World Health Organization, the Damian Foundation of Belgium, German leprosy & TB relief Association, Netherland Leprosy Relief (NLR) and Lions Club, for their support to people affected by leprosy.

In his remarks the Chairman of Persons Affected by Leprosy, Mr. Ahmed Mohammed Nasir, urged Government at all levels to support people affected by leprosy with basic health and social amenities.

“We hereby call on Government and other partners at Federal, States and Local Levels to come to our aid. We also call on all Nigerians to see us as equal and part of the society. We need all the support to enable us actualize our full potentials towards national development”, he appealed.

Speaking earlier, the Ag. Secretary, Health and Human Services Secretariat, FCT, Dr. Oday Achu also appealed to the Hon. Minister to provide accommodation and other social amenities to people affected by leprosy in Dakwa.

“I humbly appeal for special consideration of the people affected by leprosy residing in DAKWA community to be relocated with appropriate provision of housing units for their accommodation, farm land and school for their children with other amenities”. Ag. Secretary added.

Highlight of the event was a presentation of 2 wheel chairs, crouches and tubers of yam to the community by the President, Abuja Metropolitan Lions Club, Dr. Ozy Okonokhau.