FG Sacks 10 NCAA Directors, Appoints 4 For FAAN

The Federal Government has appointed three new Directors and a General Manager for the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN).

The newly appointed directors are Group Captain U.S.A. Sadiq, appointed as Director of Security Services (DSS), Capt. Rabiu Hamisu Yadudu, appointed as Director of Airport Operations (DAO); Engr. Salisu Nura Daura, appointed as Director of Maintenance and Engineering; and Aniefiok Umoh appointed as General Manager, Finance.

The Management and staff of the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) welcomes the new directors and General Manager and looks forward to a good working relationship that will add value to the system, a statement by Mrs. Henrietta Yakubu, Ag. General , Corporate Affairs reads.

Meanwhile, 10 directors of the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority, NCAA, have been sacked. They have also been asked to handover to their deputies.