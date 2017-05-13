FG pledges to work with Nigerian PR Consultants

The Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, has given assurances that the Federal Government and its agencies would work with Nigerian public relations consultants in the execution of its communication projects.

Receiving a delegation of the Public Relations Consultants Association of Nigeria (PRCAN) on an advocacy visit to his office in Abuja, the Minister said that he understood the importance of Public Relations consultancy having been a Public Relations professional all his professional life.

Mohammed said, “As for your request that government should involve your members in planning and executing PR campaigns, you are preaching to the converted. Discussions are ongoing on the need to patronise Nigerian PR consultants when planning government campaigns. So rest assured on that.”

The Minister added that the Federal Government would not but do the right thing. “The foreign consultants got to where they are today because they were given opportunities. We will ensure that PRCAN agencies are given the first right of refusal on any campaign by Ministries, Department and Agencies.”

The Minister also appealed to PRCAN member-firms’ sense of volunteerism at the moment as there were still some process hurdles to be crossed, just as he expressed the hope for a robust long-term relationship with PRCAN.

He pleaded with the association to ensure the relationship between both parties did not end with the visit.

Earlier, PRCAN President, John Ehiguese had expressed the readiness of its member-firms to assist the Federal Government of Nigeria with its numerous policy communication programmes and campaigns.

Ehiguese explained that the primary objective of the visit was to seek how the PRCAN member-firms could contribute their quota to the success of the numerous policy communications programmes and campaigns of the Federal Government.

His words: “There is no doubt that our country is beset by several

challenges. But I’m sure you will agree with me that a large chunk of these challenges can be effectively tackled if there is proper and effective communication. That reality alone underscores the importance and centrality of your cabinet portfolio as Honourable Minister of Information and Culture.”

The PRCAN President assured the Minister that the association has opted to offer its hands of solidarity and support to the Minister in helping to craft and execute communications campaign to support government policies.