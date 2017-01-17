FG Owes Federal Judges 4 Months Salaries

By Olusegun Lawrence Federal Judges are being owed four months salaries, the Senate was told on Tuesday.

The Deputy Leader, Senator Bala ibn Na’Allah, brought this to the attention of the Senate at plenary.

Senator Na’Allah came under a point of order to notify his colleagues about the plight of the Judges.

The Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu in his response, described the development as “worrisome”.

According to him, if Judges are being owed salaries running into months, they could be tempted to accept gratification if offered by litigants.

The Senate subsequently mandated its committee on Judiciary and Finance to investigate the‎ matter and report back within one week.