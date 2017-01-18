FG, Okorocha commend Mbisiogu for donating Hospital to community

The Federal Government and the Governor of Imo State, Owelle Rochas Okorocha, have commended Mr. Festus Mbisiogu, philanthropist and Chief Executive of Blue Diamonds Logistics, China for donating a well- equipped hospital to Umuchima Community in Ideato Local Government area of Imo state.

The commendation came over the weekend, when the multi-million Health Centre was formally opened and handed over to the community by Mbisiogu through the Umuchima Women Organisation (UNO).

Speaking of the occasion, special guest of honour and Minister of women Affairs and Social Development, Hon Aisha Junnai Al- Hassan, praised Mbisiogu for his kind gesture in building and donating the hospital which was an indication of his love for his community, especially women and children who would be the major beneficiaries of the project.

She said the project was in line with President Mohammadu Buhari’s vision and programme on health care and that the Federal Government was willing to partner with individuals and corporate entities who are exploiting the policies of the federal government on health care and other sectors to for the betterment of their communities.

She enjoined wealthy Nigerians to emulate Mbisiogu and reach out to their various communities in areas that would be beneficial to the generality of the people.

Speaking also, Governor Rochas Okorocha who was represented at the occasion by the Commissioner for Health, Women Affairs and Social Development, Barrister Ngozi Njoku, praised Mbisiogu for his foresight in building and donating the hospital without any financial help from the state or federal government.

Okorocha who noted that health was key to the existence and well-being of the society, said the modern health centre would ease the problem of the primary health care in the community as well as reduce maternal mortality rate.

In his speech Mbisiogu recalled the genesis of the philanthropy. He said while growing up, his mother related to him how she lost her second son who was sick because there was no available health centre in their community.

“Before she could take her son to Urualla where there was an existing health centre, the child had died.”

Mbisiogu said since then he had nursed the dream to build a befitting hospital for his community so as to forestall such occurrences.

He thanked God, the community and particularly the Umuchima Women Organization for their support in seeing to the actualization of his dreams.

President-General of UWO, Dr. (Mrs) B.N. Ubbaonu described the health centre as a timely, worthy and miraculous gift from God through Mbisiougu.

She described the Blue Diamond boss as a worthy son of Ideato that other people should emulate and celebrate.

The ceremony drew many dignitaries who praised the project which was single-handedly executed by Mbisiogu without a financial help from the state government.

It would be recalled that besides the hospital, Mbisiogu has also built and donated over 42 pipe-borne water boreholes to various communities in Ideato.