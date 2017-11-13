FG, Delta to collaborate on energy theft, power billing system

By Okiemute Okpomor. ASABA – Senator Ifeanyi Okowa, Governor of Delta State has called on the Ministry of Works, Power and Housing and the Distribution Companies [DISCOs] to sentisize Nigerians on the need to curb energy thefts and resolve power billing issues in the country.

The Delta State Governor made this call on Monday in Asaba when he played host to Barr. Babatunde Fashola , Minister of Works, Power and Housing who led management team of his Ministry and Agencies on a courtesy visit, he said that there is the need to create urgent awareness among the populace on the billing system, energy theft, reduce agitation among the populace and ensure prompt payment of bills.

According to Senator Okowa, “I wish to appreciate you for the good work you are doing, this consultative monthly meeting is innovative, we are happy that power generation has reach over 7,000 MVA, there is the need for advocacy to get people to pay bills, people have to be educated on the billing system, when you get bills you need to know how it was generated, it will reduce agitation. We need to sensitisize our people on the need to curb energy thefts”.

The Governor assured that the state would work with the Distribution companies to look at the issues and possibly enact legislation on energy theft.

Senator Okowa commended the Minister on the improvement on power generation stating that it was important for the socio-economic development of the country.

While assuring Barr. Fashola on the state government’s readiness to intervene in the resolution of the compensation issues on the Sapele-Agbor Road, Senator Okowa called for immediate rehabilitation of the failed sections of the Asaba Head bridge end of the Benin-Asaba Road, adding, “if nothing is done, the road will get worse during the December rush period and can pose security risk to road users.”

Earlier, Barr. Fashola said that they were in Asaba for a Monthly Power Interactive meeting hosted by Benin Distribution Company [BEDC] to review the power issues in the country and resolve peculiar local electricity issues.

Prof. Fashola disclosed that his Ministry has generated over 7,000MVA of electricity, saying that measures were being put in place to improve the capacity of the DISCOs to distribute the generated power.

The Minister appealed to Senator Okowa to intervene in the compensation issues on the Sapele-Agbor Road to enable the contractor move to site.