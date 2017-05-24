Female Bombers Killed As Security Operatives Foil Attack In Borno

Security operatives on Tuesday intercepted three female suicide bombers around Mamanti village, Molai area of Borno state.

CHANNELS TV reports that the suicide bombers were conveyed by a motorcycle and dropped at a distance when the security operatives sighted them.

In the process of being sighted, the suicide bombers hurriedly detonated the IED strapped to their bodies, killing themselves only.

According to the PPRO Borno Command, DSP Victor Isuku, there was no civilian causality recorded.

The police EOD team were promptly drafted to the scene to sanitise the area and normalcy have been restored.