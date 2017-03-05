FCTA trains 1,500 staff of various categories in 3 months

The FCT Administration has in past three months trained 1,500 staff of various cadres from all its Secretariats, Departments and Agencies (SDAs).

The FCT Permanent Secretary, Dr. Babatope Ajakaiye made this disclosure at the closing ceremony of one of the training sessions over the weekend, at the Public Service Institute of Nigeria, Dutse-Alhaji, Abuja,

The Permanent Secretary said that the first of the one-week capacity training course was held between 5th – 9th December 2016 and the last session was rounded up at the weekend.

Dr. Ajakiaye revealed that 600 staff were given training on Basic Computer Appreciation skills using Microsoft Office Tools to enhance their productivity, while the remaining 900 were trained on fundamentals of Public Service with focus on Procurement Act, Financial Regulations and Public Service Rules.

The Permanent Secretary said that Civil Service remains the key driver of Nigeria’s development, and therefore, the personnel need to be well trained to meet the current global challenges in tune with the Change Agenda of the Federal Government.

Dr. Ajakaiye remarked that in view of the crucial role Civil Service plays in the country’s march towards development, the Administration of President Muhammadu Buhari is doing everything possible to ensure rectitude in that sector.

His words: “The Civil Service is the most important aspect of governance. In fact, Civil Service is the most strategic and essential ingredient as far as Nigeria’s development is concerned. This is why government is doing everything necessary with a view to ensuring that we get it right.”

The Permanent Secretary charged officers to always adhere strictly to their assignments, inspite of whose ox is being gored; adding that for civil servants who insist on the doing the right thing, they have nothing to fear.

He urged participants to contribute their quota in their various capacities for the progress of the country; stressing that civil servants should always consider their assignment as service to humanity and not opportunity to amass wealth.

Speaking earlier, the Administrator of the Institute Dr. Shehu Abubakar Misau commended the FCT Administration for giving top priority to building the capacity needs of its officers.

Responding on behalf of the trainees, the President of ‘Group A Class’, Mr. Udo Samuel Atang, thanked the FCT Administration for the course; emphasizing that the quality of the training is world class in standard and better than those obtained in some institutions abroad.

Also speaking after the course, one of the participants and FCT Solicitor-General, Mr. Yusuf Hulegi Wodi thanked the Permanent Secretary for the short but intensive training to all cadres of staff, adding that the training is refreshing and has taught them new technics of handling complex civil service work to make them more productive in their service to the nation and humanity.