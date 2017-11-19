FCT SWAN/Ahmed Yusuf Fresh 5-Aside: NAN, NTA clash in final

After action-packed hostilities inside Area 3 playground, venue of ongoing FCT SWAN/AhmedYusufFresh 5-Aside football competition, two public-owned media outfits, New Agency of Nigeria (NAN) and Nigeria Television Authority (NTA) will on Thursday size up each other in the final stage.

NAN coached by veteran, Mr Wale Alabi put up a spirited performance to defeat an Abuja-based Radio station, Hot FM 2-1 in the first semi-final match at the weekend.

Members of the Pen profession that displayed for NTA headquarters got a late 3-2 winner after their Opponents, Nigeria Info held on to 2-2 score until few seconds to the end of the other semi-final.

However, the third place match will witness Hot Fm versus Nigeria Info earlier on.

En route to the last four encounter, NAN brushed aside NTA Channel 5 2-1 via penalties in the knockout phase while NTA headquarters tactically tutored by General Manager, Mr Paul Atte saw off Independent Television 1-0 on the same day.

Ahead of the final clash, Haruna Umar who has scored three goals being the highest number of goals so far by any individual Player boasted that the team representing acclaimed largest television network, NTA would go all out to lift the much coveted trophy backed with cash.

On his part, Benjamin Puyate who has two goals in his kitty already noted that NAN with its array of (Media Soccer) Stars has all it takes to emerge champions of the maiden tournament.

The final game on Thursday will start from 9am before the grand finale of 2017 FCT SWAN week takes place later in the evening when deserving Sports Personalities and outstanding Sports Writers would be honoured.