FCT SWAN/Ahmed Fresh Cup: Hot Fm Vs NAN, Nig Info Vs NTA For Semifinal

It promises to be a firecracker of games this weekend as red-hot Hot FM face News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in the first semifinal of the 2017 FCT SWAN/Ahmed Yusuf Fresh 5-aside tournament at the Area 3 Stadium pitch.

While team Nigeria Television Authority (NTA) headquarters will square up against Cool/Wazobia/ Nigeria Info FM in the second explosive semifinals clash.

Hot FM cruised into the semifinal with a 4-0 thrashing of Federal Radio Corporation of Nigeria (FRCN) team.

Hot FM parading the like of Radio Arshavin, Michael Obasi, and Kalid Ahmed made their numerical advantage count as open scoring from the blast of whistle to hit FRCN four un-reply goals. Not even Ndubueze Chidoka’s in-form display between the sticks could save them from conceding four goals.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), on the other hand, were forced to sweat their way to the semifinals against low-rated NTA Channel 5, Abuja. The Abuja local station surprisingly took the lead through Lekan Kilajolu before their illustrious opponents, NAN leveled by Benjamin Puyute’s goal and eventually prevailed via penalty kick.

Cool/Wazobia/Nigeria Info, with their parade of stars like Arafat Aliu, Bunmi Blair, Ben 200 and others did not kick a ball to reach the semifinals as they made walk-over Kiss FM. NTA headquarters spanked IndependentTelevision (ITV) 1-0, to book their place in the semifinals.

The chairman of the 2017 FCT SWAN WEEK organizing committee, Mike Oboh, said the competition which is been bankroll by the chairman of the NFF technical and development committee, Ahmed Yusuf Fresh, promised to be a memorable one for the finalists, other participating teams as well as football fans at the stadium.

The first seminal match between Hot FM and News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) will kicks up 9:00 am on Saturday, while the second semifinals match will start 9:30 am.