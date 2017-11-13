FCT SWAN holds Ahmed Yusuf Fresh 5-Aside, Ramsey Ugele table tennis draws Wednesday

The draw ceremony for the 2017 FCT chapter of Sports Writers Association of Nigeria (SWAN) annual games will take place at the Conference Room of the FCT Sports Council, Abuja on zFcWednesday, November 15. 2017.

According to chairman of 2017 FCT SWAN WEEK committee, Mike Oboh, a total of 10 media teams who have completed their registration will be drawn to compete for Ahmed Yusuf Fresh 5-Aside football trophy while six media teams will be competing for Ramsey Ugele table tennis trophy.

Oboh also confirmed that out of the 10 teams for Ahmed Yusuf Fresh 5-Aside Football competition, three are from Television outfits, four from radio stations and three print and online media.

FCT acting director of sports development, Mrs Dilichukwu Onyedinma, Chairman FCT Football Association, Musa Talle, and Mr Kayode Adeniyi, top the list of dignitaries expected to grace the event.

Also expected to be at the ceremony are the team coordinators of all participating media houses, media chief executives, sports editors and reporters of all the media houses.

It will also use the occasion to roll out its programmes for the Award night slated for November 23 billed to hold at Ayalla Hotel hotel in the city centre.