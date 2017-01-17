FC IfeanyiUbah Fined N9.1m, Earned 8 points Suspended Sanction

The League Management Company (LMC) has issued sanctions on FC IfeanyiUbah aimed at deterring further acts that would lead to matches being called off following the incident in Kano in which the club caused the match to be abandoned during the opening fixture against Kano Pillars on Saturday.

The sanction emphasized more on deterrence than on financial penalties as the club stands to lose a total of eight points in addition to the forfeiture of three points and three goals from the match against Pillars.

FC IfeanyiUbah was charged on a four count of breach of the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) Rules and Framework and consequently issued a Summary Jurisdiction Notice by the LMC for which the club has been handed a suspended sentence of deduction of a total of eight points should the breach occur again. This is in addition of forfeiture of the three points and three goals from the match and fines totaling N9, 150, 000.

An official of the club, Jonathan Igwe and the Coach, Yaw Preko were also served sanction notices just as the LMC also made recommendation for review of the performance of the match officials by the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF).

The Club was charged for breaches of Rules B13.26, A7.3. C1.1 and B13.46.1 arising from their conduct that led to the match against Kano Pillars being called off.

By refusing to continue the game for a period of up to five minutes after the 48th minute, the club was charged for prompting the game to be called off which contravened Rule B13.26.

FC IfeanyiUbah was also charged under Rule A7.3 punishable under Rule C1.2.1.2 arising from their hindering and infringing on the fulfillment of the broadcast contract of the league.

The third charge read that FC IfeanyiUbah was in breach of Rule C1.1 due to their conduct which was capable of bringing the league to disrepute and taking actions capable of causing serious breach of security.

For causing a delay of the re-start of the match against Kano Pillars after half time, the club was also charged for breach of Rule B13.46.1 of the Framework and Rules of the NPFL.

The notice to the club read, “Consequently, the LMC intends to exercise its summary jurisdiction, taking into cognisance your public apology, forfeiture of three points and three goals accruing from the match, which shall be credited to its opponent – Kano Pillars FC”.

“Forfeit three (3) points from the points accruable to the Club, the execution of which shall be suspended for a probationary period of the remainder of the season”.

“Pay a fine of Three Million Naira only (N3, 000,000.00)”.

In the second count of hindering and infringing on the broadcast contract, FC IfeanyiUbah is to pay a fine of N5million and will have two points deducted from points accruing to it but which is suspended for a probationary period of the rest of the season.

On the third charge of conduct capable of bringing the League to disrepute, in breach of Rule C1.1, the club was fined N1million and another suspended sentence of deductable three points should it be in breach of the same rule for the rest of the season.

The sanction further read that “for causing a delay in the re-start of the match after the half-time interval, without good reason, the Club shall pay a fine of One Hundred and Fifty Thousand Naira only (N150, 000.00)”.

Club official, Jonathan Igwe was fined N500, 000, suspended from all NPFL match venues for the rest of the season pending the determination of his case by the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) Ethics Committee.

FCIfeanyiUbah’s coach Yaw Preko was charged for breach of Article 6 of code for Managers and Coaches (Appendix B) for failing and or neglecting to take all reasonable steps to ensure that players and other employees under his control accept and observe the authority and decisions of match officials and promote the highest standards on the field of play. For the negligence, the Coach has been reprimanded.

Referee, Funso Ajayi from Oyo State was referred to the NFF for failing “to meet up with the high standard expected in the Nigeria Professional Football League and exhibiting unsatisfactory game management”.

The LMC recommended that Ajayi be withdrawn from consideration for future NPFL matches, pending a full review into her performance.