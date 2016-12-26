Fayose promotes 15, 772 workersworkers

No fewer than 15, 772 workers cutting across the local government, teaching service and the core civil service have been promoted by the Ekiti State Government.

The beneficiaries are those whose promotions were due in 2012, 2013 and 2014.

In a statement in Ado-Ekiti on Sunday by the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Mr Idowu Adelusi, Governor Ayodele Fayose approved the mass promotion at a meeting held with labour union leaders and top civil servants in Ado-Ekiti.

The governor also ordered that the letters of promotion by given the affected workers without delay.

However, the cash backing for the promotions would be effective as from March 2017.

The CPS quoted the governor as saying that though the state is grappling with economic challenges, that should not hinder the recognition of hard work and diligence of those serving the state.

“We won’t deny our workers their dues and entitlements economic recession or no economic recession. As leaders of the state, we must be fair to all and that is what we are doing. Our administration is resolute in giving the best to all Ekiti people, including those in the public service.

“This month, we have paid two salaries. We are paying Christmas bonus after the holiday. We deliberately spaced that one out so that after Christmas holiday, workers will get that in their accounts.

“In 2017, we have made provision for the fencing of the State Secretariat and provision of furniture to make our working places look better. I appreciate the support of workers and I want them to also know that to whom much is given, much is expected. They should put more efforts and continue to support the government,” he said.

The Vice Chairman, Ekiti State Council of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Comrade ‎Adeniyi. Olugbenga, described the gesture as unprecedented in the history of the state.

“If you look at the figure of those affected, you will appreciate what the governor has done. The backlog of promotion was not created by this administration, but Governor Ayodele Fayose has done the needful. Some people would have hid under the guise of economic recession not to approve the exercise, but he did not. Kudos to him,” he said.

Speaking in the same vein, the State President of the Nigeria Union of Local Government Employees (NULGE), Comrade Bunmi Ajimoko, said Governor Fayose is truly a friend of workers.

“Some detractors would say he is still owing us some salaries, yes, but we know the number of months he is owing and he has promised not to leave any salary unpaid before leaving office. What about some states where workers are paid percentages of their salaries? How will they calculate how much they are being owed? When will they be paid?

“This singular gesture is going to touch a large percentage of workers in the state and when you look at the cost implications, you are bound to thank the governor in this austere period,” he noted.

The Permanent Secretary, Teaching Service Commission, Mr Sunday Adebayo, said the step would serve as further boost to the morale of teachers in the state and help consolidate the gains being recorded in the education sector.