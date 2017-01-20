Fayose emerges new Chairman of PDP Governors’ Forum

Governor Ayodele Fayose of Ekiti State has emerged as the new Chairman of the PDP Governors’ Forum,.

The Governor of Bayelsa State, Hon Serake Dickson announced this to News men in Abuja on Thursday night.

Addressing News men shortly after the Forum’s meeting, Dickson stated that the forum decided to settle for Fayose based on his record of performance and as the most Senior Governor under the platform of the Party.

Flanked by other Governors present at the meeting and the leaders of the party, Dickson said that the Choice of Fayose was a collective one among the Governors.

Dickson played glory Tributes to the out gone chairman of the Forum,Dr Olusegun Mimiko of Ondo state for his immense contributions for the development of the Party during his tenure

Also speaking,the National Chairman of the Caretaker Committee of the Party,Senator Ahmed Makarif, the Chairman Board of Trustee,BOT of the Party, Senator Wali Jibril and the leadership of he Party in the National Assembly,Senator Ike Ekweremadu endorsed the choice of Fayose.

They described Fayose as a real party man who would boost the growth and development of the Party.

In his acceptance speech, Fayose who succeeded Gov Olusegun Mimiko described his election as call to service and promised not to let the party down as the Chairm of the Forum

Gov Fayose said that he was out to build the wall of Jericho surround the party with a promise to embark on total mobilization of party members nationwide ahead of the 2019 General elections.

He assured that the Party would work very hard to reclaim its lost States and as well formed the government at the Centre come 2019 .