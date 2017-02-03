Fayose, Adegboruwa fault Police on Tuface’s planned protest

Ekiti State Governor and Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Governors’ Forum, Mr Ayodele Fayose has faulted the police over its position that it will not allow the planned protest against the Federal Government slated for February 6 to hold in Lagos State, saying; Apart from Section 40 of the 1999 Constitution, which provided that “Every person shall be entitled to assemble freely and associate with other persons…”, the Court of Appeal already affirmed that protest or gathering do not require police permit or interference.

The governor, who described claim by the Lagos State Police Commissioner Fatai Owoseni that criminals might hijack the process as puerile, added that; “The duty of the police to secure Nigerians is mandatory, and not optional. Therefore, if there is any intelligence report suggesting the possibility of criminals hijacking the process, it is the duty of the police to provide security cover for the protesters.

In a statement issued by his Special Assistant on Public Communications and New Media, Lere Olayinka, Governor Fayose noted that the APC-led federal government must be made to understand that “leadership is about accountability. To be accountable, leaders must listen to public opinion either by civil or peaceful protest.”

He said; “Court of Appeal affirmed in its judgement in Inspector General of Police Vs All Nigerians Peoples Party that protest or gathering do not require police permit or interference as obtainable

in advanced democracy.

“Most importantly, the protest is said to be for and about good governance. So who is afraid of the protest? Who does the police represents or is representing in this issue?”

“While justifying the protest, the governor said; “Nigerians are hungry and angry, our currency is now above N500 to $1. If Nigerians want to show their anger, no one should prevent them. Nepotism, extra

judicial killings, disobedience to court order and human rights abuses must stop.

“The conscience is an open wound and the guilty is afraid. If the APC-led Federal Government is now acting as if the protest is against it, it means the federal government has accepted to be guilty as charged.

“Like I said before, I support the protest.”

On his part, human rights lawyer, Ebun-Olu Adegboruwa, in a statement said, “I have read reports credited to the Lagos State Commissioner of Police declaring that the rally salted for Lagos on Monday February 6, 2017, will not hold. I consider this to be an attempt to intimidate those who wish to partake in the rally, otherwise it cannot be a message for us veterans and indeed the deprived, oppressed and hungry people of Nigeria.

“For the information of the police commissioner, Nigeria is a democratic country governed strictly in accordance with the provisions of the 1999 Constitution. Section 39 of the Constitution grants freedom of expression, including the right to be heard and to disseminate information and ideas. Section 40 grants the right to associate and gather together. Section 38 grants the right to freedom of movement and peaceful assembly. I believe that Mr Fatai Owoseni has a copy of the Constitution, to guide his actions and utterances on this matter, instead of threatening innocent and law abiding citizens, who are responsible for his salary.

“The issue of police permit for citizens to gather freely expired with the coming into force of the 1999 Constitution and we cannot now go back to the military era of shutting up citizens from legitimate expressions.

“I therefore urge the good people of Nigeria, especially those who reside in Lagos, to join us en mass at Ikeja, for the rally on February 6, 2017. We cannot be intimidated in our own country, by the same people who are paid to protect us.

“This is not a rally by miscreants or thugs as to warrant the fears being expressed by the police commissioner. The statutory duty of the police is to offer us protection on Monday and help to maintain orderliness, throughout the period of the rally.

“So come rain or shine, we shall hold the rally on Monday, as scheduled, because it is illegal for the police to seek to ban a lawful assembly.”