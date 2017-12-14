Fayemi, others must account for N2.7bn – says Ekiti Probe Panel

Ekiti probe panel says Fayemi, others must account for whereabouts of

N2.75bn from N25bn bond, 17 buses carted away, firm with no address

got N600m contract

The Judicial Commission of Inquiry set up by Ekiti State Government to

look into the financial transactions of the state under the

administration of Dr. Kayode Fayemi has said that the former governor

must account for the whereabouts of a sum of N2.75 billion allocated

from the N25 billion bond obtained by the government for the execution

of contract for the construction of Ultra-Modern market in Ado Ekiti,

which was never executed.

The commission of inquiry also said that the contractor in respect of

the furnishing of the government house built by the Fayemi’s

administration should be made to refund a sum of N324.8 million,

noting that the contract should not have been more than N280 million.

The panel said it found out that KITWOOD Nigeria Limited to which the

furnishing contract of over N600 million was awarded had no traceable

address and that “the address on the Letter of Award is a virgin land

at opposite the new Central Bank along new Iyin Road, Ado Ekiti.

These and several other revelations were made known today, when the

commission of inquiry submitted its report to the State Governor, Mr

Ayodele Fayose. The panel was headed by Justice Silas Oyewole (rtd).

On the purchase of vehicles, the panel said “claim by Coscharis Motors

that it supplied 235 and/or 250 vehicles was fraudulent and that

fraught with so many contradictions.

“That Coscharis Motors supplied some vehicles outside Ekiti State

especially, at Ibadan Liaison office when Ekiti State Government does

not have a Liaison office in Ibadan. In respect of this, seven

vehicles were supplied outside the State and signed for by unknown

persons.

That Coscharis Motors only supplied 219 vehicles to the Ekiti State

government and that 17 Joylong Buses were supplied to the Ekiti State

Government as gift but later carted away.”

On the controversial N852.9 State Universal Education Board (SUBEB)

fund, the commission said it was clear that the Government of Dr

Fayemi hoodwinked the federal government into paying its own matching

grant by obtaining N852, 936,783.12 loan from Access Bank on November

25, 2013 without perfecting documentation in respect of the loan,

thereby flouting the provisions of Section 11(2) of the UBEC Act,

2004.

While receiving the report, Governor Fayose said asking people to

account for their stewardship should not be termed witch hunting, as

leaders must be accountable and that Ekiti people have the inalienable

rights to know how their commonwealth was being used.

“I appreciate the panel members for a thorough job done. The time and

energy they put into the job. The panel waited for the outcome of the

court case instituted by former Governor Kayode Fayemi before it

concluded its job because we are ardent believers in the rule of law

and if the court had ruled that we should stop, we would have stopped.

“There is no witch hunting in a situation whereby people are asked to

account for their stewardship. Am glad that the Federal Government is

also pursuing the policy of accountability and we are following suit

here too,” he said.

Governor Fayose subsequently inaugurated a four-man administrative

panel to study the report and come out with a White Paper. The

administrative panel is headed by the Commissioner for Justice, Mr

Kolapo Kolade.

Earlier, Justice Oyewole said though the panel was given three months

to do its work when inaugurated in May this year, it had to bid its

time to see the end of the litigation by Fayemi.

In another development, Governor Fayose has set up a four-man panel to

look into agitation by some communities for autonomy and other sundry

issues.

It has Justice Silas Oyewole as the chairman and tagged Justice

Oyewole Chieftaincy Commission of Enquiry 2018. The governor said that

the panel had six months to complete its work and could also look into

other issues relating to its terms of reference.

In his remarks, Justice Oyewole said he would never be tired of

serving the state in any capacity he is asked to.

Other members of the commission are Magistrate Ojo Ayenimo, Alex

Adekunle and Gbenga Adaramola.