Farmers Decry activities of middlemen in CBN’s Anchor Borrowers Scheme

By Okiemute Okpomor. Federal Government of Nigeria has been called upon to prevail on the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to remove middlemen in her Anchor Borrowers Loan Programme to farmers just as middlemen are impediments to the renewed determination of government to empower farmers for improved productivity as well as attainment of food sufficiency and security in the country.

The call was made by Mr. John Ihesinaulo, President, United Ufuoma Fish Farmers Association, Ekpan, Uvwie Local Government Area, DeltanState while speaking with the Urhobo Voice, he disclosed that the activities of middlemen in the Anchor Borrowers Loan was disservice to farmers as it does them no good.

Mr. Ihesinaulo further disclosed that no matter how good agricultural policy or intentions of government may be, the realization of the policy may be far from realization as the engagement of agents/middlemen who now demand huge sums of money before farmers could benefit is frustrating good intentions of the present administration of President Muhammadu Buhari.

According to Mr. Ihesinaulo, “Federal Government has taken the right step by asking people to go into farming as it would help in food sufficiency drive of government. But government should take a step further to empower existing farmers. Paper policy will not take us anywhere but going down the grassroots to identify existing farmers for empowerment, to me is the best thing that will yield the desired result. We are aware of Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN’s) Anchor Borrowers Loan but we are being frustrated out of the programme by middlemen who demand for huge sums of money all in the name of trying to help us secure the loan. Of what essence is the loan if it is out of the reach of those it is meant to serve. Contractors are asking for too much from us. You can’t give an individual money and ask the group to pay collectively.”

He added, “having said that, I want to use this medium to call on the federal government to prevail on Central Bank of Nigeria to jettison the idea of middlemen as they are doing more harm than good.

Government is empowering contractors not farmers. Contractors are asking for too much. I must tell you that the programme is not

feasible. It will be more favourable to government if they pass

through the cooperatives and deal directly with them.”

The President of Ufuoma Fish Farmers Association, a model in the sub West African region with over 600 farmers operating in a cluster in Ekpan, Uvwie Local Government Area of Delta State said that his association is capable of meeting 70% of protein needs of Deltans if given the desired support.

He noted that farming creates employment for teeming unemployed

Nigerians thereby depopulating the already saturated labour market just as he advised Nigerians who are still waiting for unavailable white collar jobs to have a rethink and capitalize on government’s call to go into agriculture.

Mr. Ihesinaulo then called on the state governments to compliment what the federal government is currently doing to support agriculture, he appealed to governments at all levels to back their policies with action as Nigeria has the best policies on paper but poor implementation.

He expressed gratitude to Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State for mediating in the crisis between his association and Ekpan youths, assuring that they will do everything possible to keep heir own side of the memorandum of understanding entered recently with the host community.